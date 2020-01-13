Oscars 2020: Still so white and unaware of any women directors

Today is Oscar Nomination Day, and everyone is angry online. Again. (Well, except for Bong Joon-ho stans , who are excited to see him become the first-ever South Korean nominee for Best Director, and his Parasite become the first South Korean Best Picture contender.)

The cinephiles are angry for a lot of reasons—personal faves snubbed, imaginary nemeses unduly elevated, entire genres unacknowledged—but mostly they’re angry for the same reasons as ever: Zero women directors nominated and only one person of color across all four acting categories.

Obviously, it’s not a phenomenon unique to 2020. The anger this year is larded with more disappointment than usual, though. Things were supposed to be getting better! The Academy had its come-to-Jesus moment multiple times, did some self-reflection, expanded its voting base, got woke. All of which is why so many are upset to see the Academy seemingly asleep at the wheel this year and plowing back in time instead of forward.

It’s as if the voters know enough now to rally around an undeniable tour de force from a nonwhite male (Bong Joon-ho and Parasite) or throw a bone to the kind of performance that’s historically always drawn Oscar attention (Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in Harriet), but otherwise retain the same pale, testosterrific tunnel vision as ever.

Issa Rae spoke for many observers after she announced the nominations for Best Director.

“Congratulations to those men.” – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

It’s not as if the Academy were starving for options either. Last year was an uncommonly strong year for movies all-around, complete with a banquet full of rich cinematic delights from women directors. There was Greta Gerwig, whose nomination for Ladybird back in 2018 seemed like begrudging progress, back again with an ornate and delightful take on Little Women; Alma Har’el with a stunning debut feature, Honey Boy; Claire Denis’ utterly out-there High Life; Lorene Scafaria’s rollicking box office and critical hit Hustlers; Céline Sciamma’s searing, atmospheric Portrait of a Lady on Fire; Melina Matsoukas’ lyrical love story Queen & Slim; and Lulu Wang’s rich, subtly charming indie hit The Farewell.