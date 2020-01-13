‘Frozen 2’ got snubbed by the Oscars—and that’s a good thing

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are in, and, as usual, snubs abound: Women directors including Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Melina Matsoukas ( Queen & Slim ) were shut out completely. Jennifer Lopez’s buzzy performance in Hustlers didn’t make the cut. Lupita Nyong’o’s haunting turn in Us appeared to count for nothing.

Snubs? Yes. Surprising? Not so much.

While overlooking women and people of color is pretty much on brand for the academy, there was one genuinely shocking snub that is good news.

For best animated feature, Disney’s Frozen 2 was edged out this year by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, Missing Link, and Toy Story 4.

Mainstream blockbusters, particularly from Disney and Pixar, have a strong history of sweeping the best animated feature category. Over the past decade, a Disney or Pixar film has won best animated feature seven times. When you factor in that Frozen 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and that Disney dominated the year’s box office by a huge margin, putting your money on Anna and Elsa’s nabbing a second nomination for best animated feature seemed like a sound bet. But Frozen 2‘s only nomination this year is for best original song, with “Into the Unknown.”

This may be devastating news for your five-year-old—and a disappointing setback for the representation of women at the Oscars. But the fact that three out of five nominations for this year’s animated feature category are from nonmajor studios is a welcome change.

Some of the most exciting work in animation is coming from the independent sector, a place that is less risk-averse than the major studios. “You can’t out-Pixar Pixar,” David Jesteadt, president of indie animation distributor GKids, told Fast Company in a previous interview. “These studios are so good at creating films that are meaningful to incredibly broad audiences. And while I think that they create great films with that mandate, that does provide some natural limitations in terms of the kind of things that you can do before you start worrying about narrowing the potential audience.”