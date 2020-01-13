Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S20+, has been leaked. Here’s what it looks like

If you can’t wait for February 11 when Samsung is expected to unveil its 2020 smartphones, the good news is you don’t have to. Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S20, has already been leaked. XDA-Developers.com has published photos of the device in the wild, and, if you’re an Android or Samsung fan, the images are sure to excite you.

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wys — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

Based on the images and other information XDA received, the Galaxy S20+ is expected to sport the following features:

A hole-punch front-facing camera.

A rear four-lens camera system with a new 12MP 1.8μm main image sensor.

The rear camera setup featuring a telephoto, ultra-wide, and “likely” macro lens.

The display will be less curved than its predecessors, which XDA describes as “2.5D glass.”

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will power the phone.

The 5G version will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks.

Besides the leaked Galaxy S20+, Samsung is also expected to unveil the 4G Galaxy S20, 5G Galaxy S20, and 4G Galaxy S20+ on February 11.

Your move, Apple.