Closing the sustainability loop

Companies are taking a more proactive stance on sustainability issues—cutting their carbon footprints, adopting smart corporate governance strategies, and making other sustainably minded changes. They’re undertaking these initiatives for a variety of reasons, from changing consumer expectations to financial considerations. But while many companies are new to the sustainability party, Tarkett, a global flooring-supply company, has made sustainable design principles part of its corporate DNA for more than a decade.

Here, Roxane Spears, Tarkett’s vice president of sustainability for North America, discusses the company’s efforts to reduce waste streams, improve the environments in which consumers live and work, and how thinking holistically about sustainability can yield unexpected benefits.

How does Tarkett incorporate sustainability in its manufacturing process?

It’s really about focusing on the health of the people producing our products and the health of the people using our products. We follow the “Cradle-to-Cradle” principles for every product we design. Safety is one of our big pillars and missions as a company. Removing hazardous materials that our employees would have been working with every day creates a safer environment for them. Also, ingredients are different in their raw form in the manufacturing state versus their final form in a flooring product. Cradle-to-Cradle principles allow us to look at both ends of that spectrum, so we not only know what effect they’ll have on our employees during the manufacturing process, but also on the people who are actually going to live and work in the spaces where our products will be installed.

How has consumer demand played a role in Tarkett’s sustainability efforts?

Early on, Harvard University was developing daycare centers on campus and asked us about asthma- and allergy-certified flooring products. At the time, we weren’t even aware that was a possibility, so we researched it and agreed to have our products tested. They had never worked with flooring products before, so we became the first manufacturer to have asthma- and allergy-certified asthma- and allergy-certified flooring products. In that case, we didn’t need to do anything new—our sustainable processes meant we were able to reach new customers for our existing products just by getting that certification.

We’re also the only flooring manufacturer with phthalate-free products across our entire range of price points, styles, and surface types. We took that step when we saw research on the concerns with that ingredient about 12 years ago. And in the past five years, we’ve been getting requests for phthalate-free products. So it took consumers some time to be educated on that, but we believe it’s our responsibility as a manufacturer to push innovation ahead of what consumers are directly asking for.