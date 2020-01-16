At a growing number of coffee shops, getting a coffee to go means checking out a cup

If you buy a cup of coffee to go at Babette Café in Berkeley, California, later this month, you might not be able to get it in a disposable cup. The owners have one case of compostable cups left, and aren’t planning to buy more. Instead, anyone who doesn’t have a reusable mug of their own—and doesn’t want to stay in the café—can use an app to borrow a gleaming stainless steel mug from a stack on the counter.

The café is one of nine locations in the city to pilot Vessel, a system that lets customers check out a free mug, like a library book, and then drop it off at any of the other participating locations, where it will be collected, washed, and returned. Vessel, a startup that also operates in Boulder, Colorado, will soon launch a similar pilot in San Francisco.

“The idea is to make it so much easier for people to go reusable rather than being focused on this disposable culture,” says Martin Bourque, executive director of the Ecology Center, a nonprofit that handles recycling for the city and that partnered with other organizations to launch the pilot, which began last fall.

In Berkeley, a new fee is designed to cut down on single-use cups: as of January 1, coffee shops have to charge customers an extra 25 cents per cup. The city wanted to tackle part of its waste problem, estimating that residents go through around 40 million disposable cups in a year. The fee is part of a law that also requires restaurants to use compostable cups and other to-go containers. By July, restaurants will have to use reusable dishes and silverware for customers who are dining in.

It wasn’t enough just to require compostable containers, says Sophie Hahn, the city council member who proposed the new policy. “The whole point of the legislation is for people to throw less away,” she says. “It’s for us to move from throwaway to reusable, not to move from recycling to composting. Composting is a better alternative on the way to reusable. Reusable is the ultimate goal.”

That opens up new business opportunities for startups like Vessel. The Ecology Center, which worked with Hahn on the law, started evaluating some of the companies in the emerging space of reusable packaging to invite to come to the city. Vessel was appealing in part because it’s free for customers; the coffee shop pays a 25-cent charge to cover Vessel’s cost of washing and restocking. (The system will need to scale up to become financially sustainable, and at the moment, the Ecology Center is helping cover some of the cost.)

If a customer doesn’t return the cup, they’re charged $15 and they own it. “It makes it really easy for the customer,” says Bourque. “We want the fewest barriers to people using the program as possible.” The stainless steel cups, which come with silicone lids, also look good. “We also wanted something that cafes would be excited about having on their shelves.”