How to watch the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on CW live without cable

You probably thought you could make it from the Golden Globes to the Oscars without another awards show in between, but nope.

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are happening this weekend, and if nothing else, the star-studded event is going to be one to watch for posterity. Eddie Murphy, fresh off his star turn in Dolemite Is My Name and a masterful return to Saturday Night Live, will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. And that’s not all: Kristen Bell, of The Good Place fame, will be honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who challenge stereotypes and “acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”

Presented by the Critics Choice Association, the awards celebrate the best in brightest in film and TV, and the usual suspects will be along for the ride this year. (The full list of nominations looks very similar to what we saw for the Golden Globes, with a lot of Netflix-driven projects and other studio fare.)

Taye Diggs is returning to host the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, which take place tonight (Sunday, January 12) at 7 p.m. ET at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The show will air live on the East Coast and delayed at 7 p.m. PT on the West Coast.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the awards live on your computer, smartphone, or smart TV, listen up, because it’s a little tricky. The awards air on The CW, which is a broadcast TV network. That means, you can watch the awards for free if you have an over-the-air antenna and you get The CW in your area. (You can search the CW website for your local affiliate.) But since you’re reading this article, you probably don’t have an OTA antenna.

Unfortunately, you can’t stream live content from The CW’s website. So if you don’t have cable, the next best thing is to sign up for a streaming service that offers The CW as part of its bundle. You can usually get a free trial from these services, and they’re easy to cancel. Here’s a list of streamers that offer The CW:

YouTube TV ( subscription service , offers The CW in some areas)

, offers The CW in some areas) FuboTV ( subscription service , offers The CW in some areas)

, offers The CW in some areas) AT&T TV Now ( subscription service , offers The CW in some areas)

, offers The CW in some areas) Locast (free service, offers The CW in some areas)

Keep in mind: Finding The CW on a streaming service can be tricky, as it’s not available in all markets. You should check your zip code first and make sure the service offers your local CW affiliate first before you sign up. Enjoy the show!