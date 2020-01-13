The one thing resilient leaders do differently

Pressure has become an inevitable part of daily life. It’s unavoidable. But the best leaders and organizations adapt promptly without getting thrown off course by the uncertainty and the rapid rate of modern business.

The one thing that sets them apart is a resilient mindset.

Resilience is the ability to withstand pressure and challenges while maintaining your psychological and physical well-being. Rather than waiting to act until burnout has hit, practicing a resilient mindset is a proactive measure.

If you create mental strength before you really need it, you’ll have one more tool in your toolbox to help you avoid the despair of hitting rock bottom.

What is a resilient mindset?

Research from Stanford psychologist Dr. Alia Crum and her team found that your stress mindset—how you interpret the pressure you are facing—matters immensely when it comes to the impact stress has on you. Those who can see stress as enhancing and recognize the benefits of being put under pressure, do better in almost every measure including physical health, exam scores, and self-reported psychological well-being.

The takeaway from this research is this: What we think about the demands we face matters. If we think a little pressure is a good thing, we see it as a challenge. On the flip side, if we think pressure is overwhelming, it will be. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The best leaders have a natural tendency toward a challenge response. They perceive pressure as a motivator rather than a debilitating barrier. They see opportunity before difficulty, and they resolve to rise to the challenge even when there are barriers standing in their way.