How to keep your next big project on track when you’re struggling to prioritize

When I was preparing to launch my company’s core product­­­­­—a technology management software—I ran into several hurdles that I didn’t expect. I severely underestimated the scope of the build and the amount of time it would take to develop features and product sets, and I definitely hadn’t narrowed my focus enough.

The thing is, I was so immersed in the vision I wanted to achieve—making technology management more accessible to small businesses—that I overlooked crucial details. I eventually had to scramble to finish the projects because I didn’t prioritize properly. The time I spent getting everything back on track cost me valuable resources.

Don’t get me wrong. Every project needs to start with a clear vision. But when you work with only that vision, you overlook the pain points you’re trying to solve. Whether you’re building a company, overseeing a large project, or preparing for an important presentation, you need to prioritize. Without it, you’ll be more likely to overlook the steps that you need to take to achieve that vision in the first place.

Follow these three steps to prioritize your next project better:

1. Identify stakeholders, challenges, and solutions

Every project requires you to solve problems for one or more stakeholders. In our case, we wanted to make technology management more accessible for small and midsized companies that lacked the budgets and leverage of their larger counterparts.

While I had firsthand experience with the pain points we were solving, it was crucial to talk to the people the product was designed to help—IT executives, controllers, and company leadership. Doing this allowed me to rank the pain points and commonalities that would let me start building prototypes and mock-ups to get feedback and hone our focus.

Whether you’re scoping a project or developing a minimum viable product, you need to seek feedback to prioritize appropriately. This way, you’ll know what you need to do to solve each pain point, and you can also cultivate buy-in from those who will be affected by your products.