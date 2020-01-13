How thoughtful disagreement can lead to significant breakthroughs

My business partner, Caroline, and I don’t always agree. But this isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it is what we love about our relationship. The bulk of her experience comes from the creative world, while my background is in business. We each know that we can’t do what the other does well, so we give and take until we reach a resolution that aligns with our goals.

Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, calls this thoughtful disagreement. The objective is not to win an argument by wooing the other party to your side, but to exchange ideas and determine which view is best for all parties.

When you work with people, you’re bound to disagree with them at some point. But you shouldn’t see this as a negative thing. When you disagree in good faith, it can be a powerful tool for unlocking feedback and uncovering additional data points for the decision-making process. With that in mind, here are four strategies for making the most of thoughtful disagreement:

1. Be productive about feedback

Remember, your goal isn’t to be right. It’s to make sure that everybody is aligned. That thought was absolutely top of mind when I think about Theranos, a one-time Silicon Valley darling that came undone after inaccuracies in its blood testing practices revealed a sweeping case of corporate fraud. Employees raised red flags over mischaracterized results, yet leadership responded by telling those people they were too ignorant to know what the data meant.

To engage in more productive disagreements, leaders must set expectations for conversations, their purposes, and their outcomes. Make it clear that they need to take steps with the big picture in mind. Instead of making a decision that will benefit one individual or department, weigh whether it will actually help the organization as a whole. As roadblocks emerge, be prepared to ask, “How can we overcome this?” and avoid giving feedback that only tells others that their ideas are wrong.

2. Be curious about different points of view

Everyone has an opinion. Perhaps it’s feedback on a new process or a different point of view on which new product features are most valuable. It’s easy to get defensive or frustrated when people disagree with you, but you can’t do that. Instead, you need to be curious. It’s your responsibility to see the whole picture when others are failing to do so.

For example, you might find yourself pulled in different directions when you’re deciding on a new feature or service line for your company or department. Those on the product development side are likely to be focused on execution and might turn down ideas that that are more difficult to execute. The customer service side, meanwhile, will be looking at the situation from a relationship standpoint. They’re thinking about the last five customers who yelled at them, not the bugs or the hours the development team spends fixing issues in a similar feature.