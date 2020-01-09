Viral video that circulated on Telegram appears to show a missile hit Ukrainian plane over Iran

A video that initially circulated on social media and the messaging app Telegram has been verified by the New York Times and appears to show a missile strike a Ukrainian airliner above Iran.

NEW: Video @trbrtc obtained confirms Ukrainian airliner was hit. We verified location, altitude & direction matches path of #PS752. Verification details coming. https://t.co/27htZ0syZT — Malachy Browne (@malachybrowne) January 9, 2020

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane, bound for Kiev, caught fire Wednesday and crashed, killing all 176 people aboard, authorities have said.

Iranian officials initially said the Boeing jet experienced mechanical trouble. Since then, intelligence officials from other countries around the world, including the United States and Canada, now say it was shot down by an antiaircraft missile, which was likely fired at the plane erroneously by Iran, around the time it launched missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq.

The footage was verified by researchers from the Times‘s Visual Investigations Team. The group uses tools such as satellite footage to verify and understand digital footage and geographical data around news stories.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked the United States and Canada to provide evidence that the plane was, in fact shot down.