Cheetos Popcorn is a now a thing: Here’s how to get your orange cheese dust fix

Prepare yourself: Cheetos Popcorn is now here. Yes, it’s a thing. If you’re struggling to wrap your mind around this development, Cheetos released a six-second explanatory video in which Cheetos forcefully explode into popcorn kernels, with an Australian-accented man growling, “New! Cheetos! Popcorn!” See, now you understand.

An earlier beta variety of the snack began testing at Regal Cinemas two years ago; that version was Crunchy Cheetos mixed with popcorn kernels. The company decided to ditch the old-school Cheetos and go whole hog on popcorn covered in cheesy dust.

The cheesy dust, by the way, is known as “cheetle,” a term trademarked by Frito-Lay and marketed as a mark of pride. “We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” says Brandi Ray, a senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, in a statement.

Cheetos Popcorn is available in two flavors, cheddar and flamin’ hot. Want to know where to find them? Just visit the product locator on the Cheetos website, and start your search.