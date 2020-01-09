advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:15 pm

Your favorite writers, comics, and athletes are tweeting outrageous true stories that sound like fiction

Based on a viral Twitter prompt, these high-profile folks are sharing stories so unbelievable they have to be true.

Your favorite writers, comics, and athletes are tweeting outrageous true stories that sound like fiction
[Photos: Sunyu Kim/Unsplash; PIRO4DPixabay]
By Joe Berkowitz5 minute Read

Truth is, famously, stranger than fiction. One writer wanted to see just how much stranger, though, and ended up getting way more than he bargained for—much to our collective benefit.

advertisement
advertisement

Aidan Moher, who writes about sci-fi and gaming, tweeted out a prompt last Friday, asking his followers: “Tell me a story about yourself the sounds like a lie but is absolutely true.”

The tweet went hugely viral, prompting all sorts of revelations and confessions, along with tales of deceit, derring-do, and unfathomable coincidence. Some of them were surely untrue, others had that unmistakable ring of truth, and others still received real-time fact-checking.

While the tweet garnered a lot of wild stories, some with photographic evidence, from random Twitterers, eventually the prompt made its way to comedians, athletes, authors, musicians, and more, who couldn’t resist weighing in with tall tales.

Some of them chronicled pleasantly bizarre incidents:

advertisement

Others described dramatic, death-defying incidents:

advertisement

A lot of people used the tweet as an excuse to name-drop, to varying degrees of interestingness.

advertisement

advertisement

Some offered sincere inspirational brags:

And others shared strange recent stories we already know are true.

advertisement

And while some skeptics might look at some of these stories and question their authenticity, only a true hater would question a beautiful story like the one below:

Did we miss any other gems from high-profile Twitterers? Let us know at @FastCompany.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life