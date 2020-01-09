The best hiring advice for founders

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. What are insights you’ve discovered on the hiring process you wish you knew earlier?

—Founder of a growing startup

Dear Founder,

You must always be recruiting. That may sound obvious, but it’s so rarely done. That’s because so many people view it as a task they don’t like, or are not good at, or one that they think someone else owns.

This may be tangential, but it reminds me of how people say they don’t like fundraising or asking for money, but founders must always be fundraising if they want to grow a startup. Similarly, if you are successful, you must always be recruiting and adding new people.

It’s a fallacy to think there is something so important that you simply can use an excuse that you are not good at it. Instead, it’s time to build a muscle around it and get over the excuses. Acknowledge the importance of recruiting, and get good at it—better yet, get fabulous at it.