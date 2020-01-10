How to avoid feeling burned out when traveling for work

If you travel for business, inconveniences like flight delays and lost luggage aren’t your only concerns. A new report by NexTravel found that nearly one in four (22%) business travelers feel that their road time wears on their mental health.

“Business travel can be indeed grueling as it takes you away from your regular routine. As a result, people have limited access to supports that keep them healthy and emotionally stable,” says psychologist Charmian Jackman.

That’s no small task, given how frenetic and exhausting business travel can be. But, there are some best practices that mental health professionals recommend to decrease the stress that business travel can cause and protect your mental well-being on the road.

Practice good habits

The good habits that you practice at home for mental and physical health work on the road, too, says Leigh Steere, cofounder, Managing People Better, LLC, a management training and research firm. Keep moving when you can, even if it’s just taking a walk or doing some stretches in your room. Though it can be challenging when traveling, do your best to limit your intake of alcohol, fried foods, and sugar-laden desserts. “Just because you have a per-diem food allowance doesn’t mean you need to spend it all,” she says.

To the extent possible, stick to your regular sleep schedule, keeping bedtimes and wake-up times as consistent as possible. “This can be difficult when traveling across time zones, but feeling rested makes a difference in mood and outlook,” she says. In the NexTravel study, nearly half (47%) of business travelers said they don’t get enough sleep when they travel for work.

Stay in contact with loved ones

Homesickness and missing time with family and friends can also contribute to burnout. The study also found that roughly one in four people have trouble connecting with family and friends on the road (25%) and miss out on important life events (23%).

It’s important to stay connected with family and friends while traveling, says Amanda Stemen, creator and owner of counseling practice FundamentalGrowth. “Whether that’s texting throughout the day, phone calls, or video chat, it’ll help you feel more connected and still a part of your at-home life,” she says.