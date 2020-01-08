Here are the best Twitter jokes about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family

On Wednesday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known to Americans as “Harghan,” released a statement announcing that they’re stepping back as senior members of the royal family to work on become financially independent. Furthermore, they will now be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.
Harry and Meghan are resigning from their family to spend more time with their jobs
— Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) January 8, 2020
If the pair’s courtship and subsequent marriage already felt like the stuff of movies, this move feels like the appropriate sequel, considering the well-chronicled hard time the U.K. press gave Markle. This royal resignation is easily the most interesting thing to come out of the royal family since that devastating Prince Andrew interview about Jeffrey Epstein late last year, and far more pleasant to talk about. And what timing!
It’s only one week into 2020 and everyone is already exhausted. Very few sane people probably had “War with Iran” on their vision boards for the year, but every day has drawn us perilously closer to The Secret-ing that reality. Between all the talk of ballistic missiles and potential retaliation, checking the news in 2020 has been something one might brace for as though chugging down a double-shot of DayQuil. After a week of stomach-turning tension, a blast of major neutral news is exactly what the doctor ordered. Twitter users have been wrapping themselves up in the warm blanket of joke fodder all afternoon.
Some acknowledged the Brexit-ness of this announcement.
[clears throat for a full minute] megxit https://t.co/o2mgmY2NQ4
— julia reinstein ???? (@juliareinstein) January 8, 2020
MEGXIT?
— laura olin (@lauraolin) January 8, 2020
“You want Brexit? I’ll give you a fucking Brexit.” — Meghan Thee Markle
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020
Others saw echoes of movies past.
harry watches Endgame once pic.twitter.com/WFClIkTEW0
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020
Prince Harry going to move to Queens I hear pic.twitter.com/zNeEpHiP1k
— Adam Warner (@agwarner) January 8, 2020
Meghan finally got around to watching “Get Out” over the holidays. https://t.co/f82PQU2hVy
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020
Some people were excited about the television possibilities in the future.
The Crown hive…. season 12 is gonna be i n s a n e https://t.co/P2t4lkFRq3
— claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) January 8, 2020
This Lifetime movie is gonna be lit https://t.co/oJ9ZfDAZ68
— Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) January 8, 2020
Season 9 of The Crown just got interesting. https://t.co/9e6nR6Dnl9
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 8, 2020
There were those who predicted it would turn out this way.
CAITY THE VISIONARY https://t.co/f9q47lKlb3
— KB (@KaraRBrown) January 8, 2020
Call me the royal whisperer https://t.co/rTFlWvlQBK
— Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) January 8, 2020
i told yall https://t.co/rcrCqkJtXl
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 8, 2020
And those who are having a hard time wrapping their head around the “financially independent” part.
Imagine being in your late 30s and having the entire world in awe after you declared on Instagram that you wanted to be financially independent.
— Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 8, 2020
Hey guys we're Meghan and Harry and together we're making the world a better place. Through our Patreon we'll offer you an exclusive behind the scenes look at our lives as normies
— Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) January 8, 2020
Megan and Prince Harry saying they’re going to “work to become financially independent” has big “everyone in Knives Out describing themselves as “self made” energy
— Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) January 8, 2020
Some venerated news outlets couldn’t resist getting in on the action.
Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020
Of course, most people were just happy to celebrate the liberation of Meghan Markle from the clutches of the Royal Family and invasive media.
meghan and harry leaving that dusty palace pic.twitter.com/8NNkwwug1v
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2020
One black person showed up and the whole royal family fell apart.
— Travon Free (@Travon) January 8, 2020
you had your chance, UK tabloids, you were too racist, they’re ours now https://t.co/d7k3TDFwmO
— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) January 8, 2020
a sitcom where Meghan teaches Harry how to do workforce things such as using Turbotax & meal prepping & filling out a W-1, please
— Delia Cai (@delia_cai) January 8, 2020
Wow Meghan got Harry off the dole. Must stan. https://t.co/3d8s8Zi9oX
— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 8, 2020
This is my FAVORITE heist. The woman straight up stole a prince. Incredible. ✨
— Isaac Fitzgerald???????????? (@IsaacFitzgerald) January 8, 2020
This is why Meghan left https://t.co/ZjugsubGbO
— Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) January 8, 2020
Good luck, Harry and Meghan! Fast Company would bow to you, if only it were still encouraged.