Here are the best Twitter jokes about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family

On Wednesday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known to Americans as “Harghan,” released a statement announcing that they’re stepping back as senior members of the royal family to work on become financially independent. Furthermore, they will now be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

Harry and Meghan are resigning from their family to spend more time with their jobs — Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) January 8, 2020

If the pair’s courtship and subsequent marriage already felt like the stuff of movies, this move feels like the appropriate sequel, considering the well-chronicled hard time the U.K. press gave Markle. This royal resignation is easily the most interesting thing to come out of the royal family since that devastating Prince Andrew interview about Jeffrey Epstein late last year, and far more pleasant to talk about. And what timing!

It’s only one week into 2020 and everyone is already exhausted. Very few sane people probably had “War with Iran” on their vision boards for the year, but every day has drawn us perilously closer to The Secret-ing that reality. Between all the talk of ballistic missiles and potential retaliation, checking the news in 2020 has been something one might brace for as though chugging down a double-shot of DayQuil. After a week of stomach-turning tension, a blast of major neutral news is exactly what the doctor ordered. Twitter users have been wrapping themselves up in the warm blanket of joke fodder all afternoon.

Some acknowledged the Brexit-ness of this announcement.

[clears throat for a full minute] megxit https://t.co/o2mgmY2NQ4 — julia reinstein ???? (@juliareinstein) January 8, 2020