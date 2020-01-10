How determine if corporate climate commitments are legitimate

You’re a CEO. You have the exciting chance to present onstage at a marquee climate action event. The catch is, you only can if your company is willing to make a big, bold climate commitment.

What would that commitment need to look like? How could you know whether what you’re doing is not, in fact, big and bold but greenwashing business as usual? It’s difficult, but with the growing recognition of the urgency for climate action (including the burning of the Amazon, and now the burning of Australia), and the plethora of commitments that we all see, it’s more important than ever to be able to tell the difference—not only for business leaders looking to lead, but anyone who works for and buys from businesses, and anyone who is or should be climate conscious. Basically, it’s important to everyone.

We can no longer collectively afford to be carbon illiterate, and being able to understand meaningful commitments when we see them might just help set us on the path toward achieving the emission reductions necessary to manage climate change.

While not exhaustive, here are four overarching themes for making a meaningful climate commitment that all of us should consider:

Meaningful commitments go “deep”

According to the GHG Protocol, which represents the world’s most established greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting standards, “the majority of total corporate emissions come from Scope 3 sources,” that is, emissions that are indirectly a result of a company’s activities, including the emissions from their supply chain and the use of their products or services. Scope 3 is, as you may expect, more complicated than Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are the terms for direct emissions that a company produces and the energy that they purchase. Scope 3 emissions are the proverbial icebergs (that are melting), hidden underneath the surface. Real commitments go there, recognizing that is where real impact and opportunity exist.

One of the beautiful, and challenging, things about Scope 3 emissions are that, because they are not directly in the control of the company, and they therefore “overlap” with the emissions of other companies and individuals, they require collaboration and collective action, which is what the world desperately needs. And when going this deep, it requires radical thinking about a company’s business model itself in order to make meaningful progress.

They’re specific

A vague commitment isn’t really much of a commitment at all. It creates its own loopholes, and demonstrates that not much thought has been put into it in the first place. For that reason, a meaningful commitment comes ready-made with details, like the time period it will be achieved, who developed and is accountable to it (bonus points for executive or board involvement), actions taken to get there, and incremental milestones and progress reports along the way.