How to watch the ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ tournament on ABC live without cable

The Jeopardy! tournament to end all Jeopardy! tournaments is happening this week, and you still have two more chances to see it. I’ll take “Event TV” for $200, Alex.

Three star contestants—Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer—are competing for what organizers are calling Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The first game aired yesterday to monster ratings on ABC, which is hoping to repeat that success again tonight and tomorrow. Here’s the remaining lineup:

Wednesday, January 8, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 8 p.m. ET

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the game live on your computer or phone, you have a few options. Disney-owned ABC is, of course, a broadcast network, which means you can watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna, but if you don’t have one of those, you’ll need access to the stream. Here are some ways to do that: