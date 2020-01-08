How to watch the ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ tournament on ABC live without cable

The Jeopardy! tournament to end all Jeopardy! tournaments is happening this week, and you still have two more chances to see it. I’ll take “Event TV” for $200, Alex.
Three star contestants—Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer—are competing for what organizers are calling Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The first game aired yesterday to monster ratings on ABC, which is hoping to repeat that success again tonight and tomorrow. Here’s the remaining lineup:
- Wednesday, January 8, 8 p.m. ET
- Thursday, January 9, 8 p.m. ET
If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the game live on your computer or phone, you have a few options. Disney-owned ABC is, of course, a broadcast network, which means you can watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna, but if you don’t have one of those, you’ll need access to the stream. Here are some ways to do that:
- Locast: This nonprofit service is now available in 16 cities. It lets you stream broadcast networks live for free. Find it here.
- ABC website and mobile apps: You can stream ABC live on abc.go.com/watch-live or through its iOS and Android mobile apps, but you’ll need login credentials with a cable or satellite company.
- Streaming services: A few streaming services include ABC in their channel bundles: Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. You can usually get a free week-long trial with these services. Check your zip code first to make sure ABC is offered in your area.