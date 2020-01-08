This fan-made ‘Star Wars’ trailer puts Keanu Reeves in what is reportedly the next movie

Who: Sci-fi and comic-crazed YouTube edit wizard strider HD.

Why we care: Disappointed by how the Skywalker saga ended? Statistically speaking, you probably were. Not to worry—there’s more Star Wars to come. Hell, there may even be more Skywalker movies to come. Just not for a while. The only thing that executives and a significant swath of the rabid fan base seem to agree on is that we can all use a little breather before whatever comes next. In the meantime, let the wild speculation begin! (Or, more accurately, let it continue.)

Although Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson hasn’t officially abandoned his announced trilogy in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t hold my space-breath waiting for it. The director seems more excited lately about a sequel to his crowd-pleasing 2019 hit, Knives Out, and the overlords at Disney don’t seem particularly enthused about handing over the controls to him again. Another planned trilogy, from Game of Thrones bros David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, hit a meteorite last fall, with the pair parachuting away from the project. That just leaves a film reportedly based on the 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which Avatar cowriter Laeta Kalogridis is working on.

Perhaps driven by Gandhi’s “Be the change you wish to see” mantra, one deft editor on YouTube has put together a kick-ass Knights of the Old Republic trailer, starring none other than Keanu Reeves, fresh off of basically winning the summer of 2019.

The formidable strider HD‘s take on the material uses elements from the original video game, along with the film 47 Ronin, which Reeves directed and starred in—and in which he has absolutely perfect Jedi hair. (Think: Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn.) Not only does the star look the part, but the trailer around it has the rip-roaring feel of the real thing. Anyone bummed out about the latest iteration of the real thing would do well to check out the full, fan-made trailer for the maybe-happening Knights of the Old Republic movie below.

