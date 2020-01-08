Why Quibi’s snack-size streaming service could actually live up to the hype

Going into my meeting with Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, the respective CEO and founder-chairman of the streaming service Quibi, I was an avowed Quibi skeptic.

In a subscription video landscape already dominated by Netflix and increasingly crowded with newcomers like Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, the idea of a paid service that only streams short videos to your phone seems kind of preposterous. Quibi’s high-profile founders and the amount of money flowing in—$1 billion raised already, maybe a billion more on the way—only adds to the air of hubris around the project.

By the time I’d finished talking with Whitman and Katzenberg—along with separate sessions with Quibi’s tech and product heads and some of its creative talent, whom I spoke to at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show—well, I was still skeptical. Subscription streaming is a tough business, and stealing mobile users’ attention away from free sources like Instagram and TikTok won’t be easy.

I do understand, however, the appeal of Quibi’s short-form videos as an alternative to Netflix’s high-commitment serials, and why some directors, producers, and actors are praising it as a potential revolution. And I’m at least a little bit excited to watch some of Quibi’s short-form videos, which are designed to fit into the shorter chunks of time that I might have otherwise spent scrolling on social media.

What is Quibi, anyway?

Quibi (pronounced kwee-bee) is a streaming video service that will cost $5 per month with ads or $8 per month without ads when it arrives on April 6. (T-Mobile is a big partner and will bundle the service with its wireless plans.) It rejects the typical half-hour or one-hour TV format in favor of videos that are a maximum 10 minutes per episode, and at launch, those videos will stream exclusively on smartphones. Whitman mentioned the possibility of letting users cast videos to their televisions in the future, but mobile is clearly the focus.

As for the content, Quibi is promising a lot of it. The plan in year one is to release 175 original shows (spread across 8,500 individual videos), with three hours of programming coming out every day. Quibi has big names on board as well, including Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Catherine Hardwick, Chrissy Tiegen, and Bill Murray. Some of the content even seems aimed directly at nostalgic 30-somethings like me, with an adult-themed remake of Legends of the Hidden Temple and reboots of MTV’s Singled Out and Punk’d.

Today, Quibi is announcing that these videos will all be in a new kind of format called “Turnstyle,” which will enable users to shift between portrait and landscape modes to get a different perspective.