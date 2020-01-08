A Boeing 737 just crashed in Iran: Here’s what we know about Flight 752

A Boeing 737-800 jetliner crashed in Iranian airspace at 6:18 a.m. local time Wednesday. The Ukraine International Airlines plane, Flight 752, was flying from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine. All 167 passengers and nine crew were killed in the incident, reports Bloomberg . However, a tweet from the International Air Transport Association says 180 people died in the crash.

The crash couldn’t have occurred at a worse time given the regional strife and military escalations in the area between the United States and Iran.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight shortly after take off from Tehran International Airport. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families & friends of those 180 souls who have lost their lives. ???? — IATA (@IATA) January 8, 2020

This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed. pic.twitter.com/TsTlyY34Vd — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) January 8, 2020

It’s important to keep in mind that this story is a developing one and one with many unknowns as of now. With that said, here’s what we know about the crash of Flight 752 so far: