Apple App Store users spent a staggering $1.4 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

If you think you had a good Christmas, I hate to tell you it’s probably nothing compared to the Christmas Apple and App Store developers had. That’s because users of Apple’s App Store spent an insane amount of money on apps over the eight-day Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve period.

How insane? Apple has revealed App Store customers spent a whopping $1.42 billion on apps during the period. The company didn’t break down the numbers on just where users were spending all that cash, so, for now, it’s safe to assume they were spending it across all App Store sources, including paid apps, in-app purchases, and in-app subscriptions.

Regardless, raking in $1.42 billion on digital goods in just an eight-day period is pretty astounding. Apple says that amount of dough is a record and up 16% year-over-year. Oh, and New Year’s Day was no slouch either. Matter of fact, New Year’s Day 2020 saw the App Store rake in its highest ever total sales with customers spending $386 million on the App Store in a single day. That’s a 20% increase over last year’s New Year’s Day sales.

In all, since the App Store opened in 2008, customers have spent over $155 billion on digital goods in the store, with a full quarter of that coming just in the last 12 months alone, according to Apple. And given that 2020 is off to a stellar start, the new year could be the best yet for the App Store.