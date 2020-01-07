McDonald’s bump! Beyond Meat stock pops after Impossible Foods abandons the Golden Arches

Shares of Beyond Meat popped more than 13% in late-afternoon trading today after its rival Impossible Foods said it is no longer trying to win over the world’s largest burger company.

Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, told Reuters that it is not pursuing a contract with McDonald’s Corp., as the company is simply not large enough to satisfy the chain’s demand. The comments signal that Beyond Meat—which went public last May—will ultimately be the company to supply McDonald’s with a plant-based burger.

Impossible already has a deal with Burger King, and Brown told Reuters it would be “stupid” to pursue McDonald’s until the company has sufficiently scaled.

Beyond Meat entered the public markets with a bang, enjoying one of the biggest pops in recent memory, but its stock has since come back to Earth. It opened at $75 a share this morning, compared to a high of more than $234 back in July.

We’ve reached out to Beyond Meat and McDonald’s for comment and will update if we hear back.