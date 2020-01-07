Sonos accuses Google of stealing wireless speaker secrets in scathing patent lawsuit

For a long time, if you wanted an easy way to pump your house full of music, there was just one company to turn to: Sonos. Then came the smart speaker, and suddenly streaming music across rooms went from costing half a grand to under $100— or free , if you played your cards right.

Google is one of the main forces behind the recent surge of cheapo smart speakers, and now the nearly $1 trillion company is the subject of two lawsuits filed by Sonos on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence claims that “Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology” for years. Sonos and Google collaborated in 2013 to add the Play Music service to Sonos speakers, and more recently, the two worked to bring Google’s digital assistant to Sonos speakers, alongside Amazon’s counterpart, Alexa.

“Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years,” Spence told the Times, “Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We’re left with no choice but to litigate,” he said.

Sonos alleges that Google started lifting its tech in 2015, with the launch of the now-canceled Chromecast Audio streaming dongle. Since then, the lawsuit states, “Google’s misappropriation of Sonos’s patented technology has only proliferated, as Google has expanded its wireless multi-room audio system to more than a dozen different infringing products.” Sonos says it’s alerted Google “of its infringement on at least four separate occasions dating back to 2016.”

Sonos is seeking a couple things in its legal offensive: unspecified financial damages and a ban on a laundry list of Google products sold in the U.S., including speakers and laptops. In comments to the press, a Google spokesperson reportedly said the company intends to challenge Sonos’ claims and is “disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith.”

We reached out to Google for comment and will update if we hear back.