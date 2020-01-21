How big companies can adopt a startup mindset

In 2016, Dutch bank ABN AMRO realized it needed to make a change in its commercial lending operations. Key parts of the company’s internal process for providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) borrowers went smoothly: It knew how to manage risk and when to extend credit to customers.

But other parts were more troublesome, like the four to six weeks it often took for a prospective borrower to get a loan decision, and a clunky and often frustrating onboarding process. “We knew we had to start innovating a fully digital lending process,” says Patrick Pfaff, ABN AMRO’S director of commercial banking clients. And just to increase the degree of difficulty, Pfaff wanted ABN AMRO to be the first of the big banks to set this new fully digital lending proposition up in the market. In reality it meant building a digital product from scratch in nine months.

Creating a new standalone operation quickly is hard enough for any business, let alone for a large Dutch incumbent. Such types of fast-paced digital transformations are generally more suited to startup firms, whose size and youth allow them a level of agility that larger companies are hard pressed to match.

But that doesn’t have to be the case, says Vinayak HV, a senior partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company specializing in digital business building. “None of this is out of reach for incumbents,” he says.

Vinayak would know. He and his McKinsey colleagues have been helping financial institutions make digital transformations for more than a decade, having developed a proven approach they call Leap by McKinsey. Leap is a team-based approach to help organizations build and scale new businesses from scratch. As Vinayak puts it, the system works to incorporate the nimble approach of startups while capitalizing on a larger company’s inherent advantages. Those may include a large and loyal customer base, or a sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure that a startup can’t replicate. “We firmly believe that every incumbent has a unique competitive advantage over a startup,” he says.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

ABN AMRO’s vision was to build a fully digital commercial loan platform that could compete in a market increasingly dominated by sophisticated and complex fintech solutions. The project—called New10—aimed to upend the bank’s traditional loan process. Customers could enter information online and get loan decisions in as little as 15 minutes. It would also streamline and automate much of the onboarding process, keeping SME customers from having to copy the same information on document after document.

From the outset, New10 was designed to function more like a startup than an offshoot of a large traditional banking outfit. Pfaff built a dedicated team that wouldn’t have to split time with other ABN AMRO projects, and worked to instill a fast-paced culture of development. But unlike a startup that can work in relative obscurity, New10 became a curiosity for the larger ABN AMRO community. The venture initially was housed in offices near the parent company’s headquarters, which meant more oversight from ABN AMRO executives and staff than Pfaff expected. “We got a lot of visits and a lot of questions, which tended to take time away from the team,” Pfaff says.