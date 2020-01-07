Chase Bank offers free DoorDash food delivery to credit card holders: Here’s how to get it

How hungry are you right now? Hungry enough that you would pay extra for food delivery?

Probably, but you may not have to if you own a Chase credit card. The financial giant just announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer free subscriptions to DashPass, the food-delivery company’s subscription service. Specifically, the offer is available to people who own Chase Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cards.

To take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is set an eligible Chase card as your default payment method in the DoorDash app and activate a DashPass membership by December 31, 2021, which means you have plenty of time. Once that’s done, you’ll get the following:

Chase Sapphire members : Free DashPass for at least a year.

: Free DashPass for at least a year. Chase Freedom and Slate members: Free DashPass for three months. After that, you get a 50% discount for nine months.

Note that neither offer is permanent—meaning once it’s over, you will have to pay for DoorDash’s “free” delivery service, and that currently costs $10 a month.

Teaming up with Chase is a smart move for the six-year-old DoorDash as it continues to eat up market share from competitors like GrubHub and Uber Eats in an overly crowded space. According to recent data from Second Measure, DoorDash had about 37% of the meal-delivery market in November.

If you’re an eligible cardholder, you can activate your membership here. Evergreen PSA: Just remember to tip the delivery person!