Vogue Italia’s latest issue is greenwashing at its finest

Fashion magazines follow a formula: They’re full of glossy pages, gorgeously shot ads, and photo spreads full of the latest designer looks, curated by powerful editors. But the January 2020 issue of Vogue Italia throws the rulebook out the window.

Editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti decided to nix all photo shoots—which are notoriously resource-intensive—turning instead to artists to create images that fill the pages. The magazine is still all about highlighting what’s in style: There are eight different illustrated covers, and each portrays a real item from Gucci’s latest line. “The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them,” Farneti explains.

The issue was an attention-grabbing stunt, one designed to highlight the enormous environmental footprint of putting a fashion magazine together. In a note to readers, Farneti itemizes the many costs of filling an issue with luscious photo spreads, from sending people around the world on 20 flights and a dozen train rides, to keeping a fleet of 40 cars on standby, to shipping 60 boxes of clothes and accessories, to the plastic wrap on garments and the glaring lights perpetually shining on set. All of that pollution and waste is eradicated for this issue. There is also a sizable reduction in production costs, and Farneti explains that all the money saved will be donated to restoring the Fondazione Querini Tampalia, a museum in Venice damaged by recent flooding that was directly attributed to climate change.

The issue is certainly a creative way to reveal some of the hidden environmental destruction that goes into producing a fashion magazine. But it does not offer many long-term solutions. It’s a one-off affair, and the next issue will go back to traditional photo shoots. What are environmentally minded consumers supposed to do now that we know how wasteful photo shoots are? Boycott Vogue? Boycott all fashion magazines?

More importantly, the stunt does little to address the larger problem of pollution in the fashion industry—which Vogue, as one of the industry’s most important tastemakers, perpetuates. The fashion sector is responsible for 8% of all global climate impacts—more than all maritime shipping and international flights combined. It requires 98 million tons of nonrenewable resources every year, including petroleum to produce synthetic fibers, chemical dyes, and fertilizers to grow cotton.