Mysterious drones are flying over Colorado and Nebraska, and nobody knows why

For the past few weeks, residents and law enforcement agencies have spotted mysterious drones flying, often in grid-like formation, over rural parts of Northeastern Colorado and Western Nebraska.

And while local and state law enforcement from both states, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, have been looking into the matter, it’s still unknown who’s operating the drones or why, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Officials have advised residents to report sightings to law enforcement for further investigation. There’s no evidence the drones are up to anything nefarious, and some have speculated they could be owned by oil and gas exploration companies or even hobbyists practicing for an event. The FAA has said they don’t appear to be military drones or licensed drones belonging to any known company.

A multiagency task force met to discuss the matter Monday, with officials hopeful they’d soon have more definitive answers about the mysterious flying machines, The Denver Post reports.

“We’re desperately trying to figure out what is going on,” an official from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado told The Denver Post.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has suggested residents also be on the lookout for a possible command vehicle, such as a van with visible antennas, the World-Herald reports. And while some on social media have suggested residents take matters into their own hands and shoot them down with guns, officials have warned a vigilante response could be illegal and could start a dangerous fire.