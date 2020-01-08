Stop acting ‘like a man,’ and lead this way instead

Businesses need more than just great products to build great companies. In order to create and scale growth, organizations need diversity of both thought and contributions.

It’s not just about flattening hierarchies or putting more women in leadership roles, even though female leaders, on average, outperform their male counterparts. It’s about creating a workplace culture where employees at all levels feel valued—and change starts at the top.

But changes like this aren’t easy. In our respective roles, we’ve seen what works (and what doesn’t) and have pulled together some thoughts on what leaders can do to make workplaces better for everyone.

Show some compassion

Empathy plays a key part in the larger discussion around workplace inclusion. Often mistaken as weakness, an empathetic mindset can be a valuable quality for both employees and leaders.

Empathetic employees are aware of the needs of their colleagues and work more collaboratively. Empathetic leaders are effective listeners, and they’re more inclined to pick up subtle changes in employee behavior, which may be a sign of larger issues. Most importantly, empathetic leaders inspire and motivate.

It’s imperative that workplaces hold soft skills like empathy in the same regard as they do technical skills and capabilities. Doing so creates an environment that not only rewards existing employee skills but also promotes continued co-learning, development, and forward progress.

Develop an outcomes-first framework

This is a tall order for many companies, especially large enterprises where there is less corporate transparency.