Michelle Obama heads to IGTV for her new series ‘A Year of Firsts’

Michelle Obama and her Reach Higher initiative have partnered with digital production company Attn: for a new IGTV series chronicling the college experiences of four freshman across the country.

A Year of Firsts will follow students in Washington D.C., Alabama, North Dakota, and California as they film themselves showing what it’s like during their first year of college.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through—and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

A Year of Firsts is an extension of the work Obama started with Reach Higher, the organization she founded during her time as the First Lady that’s focused on inspiring students and giving them the resources to pursue higher education.

It also marks another notable get for IGTV through Attn:.

In 2018, Attn: launched a 10-episode IGTV series called Here’s the Deal featuring Joe Biden breaking down topical political issues facing the country. The show marked the first IGTV series to be hosted by a major politician and actually pulled in solid numbers despite IGTV’s fledgling status at the time with total series views reaching 3.5 million and generating 15 million impressions overall.