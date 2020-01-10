How to turn the job you have into one you love

If you dread going to work, now isn’t a bad time to look for a new job . After all, it’s the start of a new year, and the unemployment rate is low. Another option, however, is to find happiness where you are by changing your mindset about your current role, suggests Tom Rath, author of the forthcoming book Life’s Great Question: Discover How You Contribute to the World .

“All careers have spikes and valleys and are bumpy along the way,” he says. “It’s easier for some of us to become frustrated and look around for another opportunity. But I’ve yet to meet a single person who claims they fell into the perfect job after graduating college and has had an upward linear trajectory with a straight line on a graph.”

Often, the better way to deal with your disengagement is to ask yourself how you can make the job you have into one that’s better for you and your well-being, says Rath.

“Organizations have done a good job over the last quarter century of extracting as much discretionary effort from each person as possible,” he says. “We all need to spend time determining how to put more back into the person. People should be healthier as a product of working for an organization, not have expectations that their psychiatric and physical health could be worse off from the work they’re doing on a daily basis.”

Rath suggests finding a way to restructure your work to have more enjoyment during the day and less stress. “Most of us can do something individually to make this happen without needing permission from a manager,” he says. “Or work with your leader and say, ‘How do we structure things so I can be more productive and energized in process?’ Most managers don’t want to create an environment that burns people out.”

Determine how you can change your current job or look for a different type of work within your current organization, says Rath. Here are four ways to turn the job you have into one you love:

Get to know coworkers

“The most straightforward thing people can do is to build stronger relationships on job with the people around you,” says Rath. “It’s a topic that is often underestimated, but it may be the most important element when it comes to enjoying work.”