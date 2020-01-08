Ask yourself this one question to become more knowledgeable

Imagine sitting at a meeting in your workplace. You have a strong opinion about what your colleagues are discussing. You also know a coworker of yours has a very different idea. She presents her thoughts while you mentally line up all the points you’re going to (politely) refute. You fidget as she’s finishing her argument, anxious to lay out all of the reasons she’s wrong.

When you begin to present your opinion on the matter, you can see the color rising in her face and notice similar impatient tendencies in her. You think to yourself, “Why doesn’t she get it?”

I want to propose changing that question—but just slightly. Rather than asking yourself something you have no way of answering, ask yourself, “Why don’t I get it?”

Why we have more blind spots than we think

You might ask what good that question will do. Well, to start, it turns the attention back to yourself—the only person you can truly change. And the truth is, we’re all somewhat blocked, biased, and blind.

Now, I’m not trying to shame anyone. Simply being a human being of a certain age, gender, time, place, race, and background provides us with a limited lens through which to view the world. We think we can see everything, and it seems so obvious, but you have to remember that our perspective is de facto limited and skewed.

Look no further than a phenomenon that commandeered our cultural conversation a few years ago: The Dress. It all started with a photo of a dress posted online followed by a simple question: What color is the dress? Imagine the surprise when people around the world couldn’t agree on the color. Some said it was blue with black stripes, while others said it was white with gold stripes (if you ask me, that’s not even close!) The Laurel-Yanny experiment was also an internet sensation and proved the same point about our hearing.

This is just an obvious—and fun—demonstration of a broader and more nuanced truth, that our point of view is only one point of view. Over a 40-year career, I’ve learned that a key to dramatic growth (both personally and professionally) is recognizing this truth. We also need to acknowledge that by accepting and embracing our limitations, we open ourselves to the knowledge, experience, and insights of others.