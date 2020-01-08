What you should know about 5G in 2020

Imagine if there were a new kind of road that let cars go 20 times faster than ever before. Imagine if aeronautical engineers discovered new jet streams that didn’t just let planes travel faster, but let them carry more passengers to more places—opening up new, previously impossible opportunities for business, travel, and cultural exchange. Now, imagine if there were a networking technology that used advanced speed and connectivity to change the mobile experience as we know it.

Because, ultimately, 5G is about more than a new, faster networking infrastructure. It’s about giving consumers new, richer, more meaningful experiences. In 2020, and the years that follow, it will be those experiences — rather than individual technologies or features—that set great devices apart from the rest of the pack.

This year, we look forward to building on the work we’ve already done with carriers to expand 5G networks across the country and around the world. From partnering with Verizon to bring our 5G end-to-end network portfolio to Providence, Rhode Island, to building a 5G-powered factory of the future in Austin with AT&T, we’re demonstrating the potential for 5G to transform the way we communicate, the way we do business, and the way we enjoy our hobbies and pursue our passions.

We have a long history of network innovation. Because we build all the components for wireless communication—the chips, modems, devices, and network equipment—we’ve played an instrumental role in bringing 2G, 3G and 4G to the market. And now, we’re doing the same with 5G.

In 2019, 5G began to roll out across the world—with the first networks going online and the first 5G-enabled phones hitting the shelves. In 2019, Samsung shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally, giving consumers the ability to access the next generation speed and performance.

So, this year, you can expect big things from Samsung on the 5G front. First and foremost, we will continue to pave the way to making this technology accessible to everyone by expanding our 5G portfolio. Delivering on our promise to pioneer new mobile experiences, we will continue our close collaboration with global network providers to standardize 5G, and bring the 5G experience to more devices that you interact with every day. And the possibilities for those experiences, and how you unlock them, are limitless.

5G will change the experience of video. With a 5G phone on a 5G network connection1, you’ll be able to have a crystal-clear HD video chat with a friend on the other side of the world. And, you’ll even be able to add multiple participants to the video chat and maintain that lag-free connection. 5G will also revolutionize video entertainment—with a 5G network connection, you’ll be able to download an entire television series in 4K-quality in seconds so you can stock up on entertainment as you wait in line to board your flight.

5G will change the experience of sports and music as well. Never again will you have to be stuck in the back of the crowd when seeing your favorite team or band play. With 5G, broadcasters will be able to stream games and concerts from multiple angles, so when you’re connected to 5G networks on your mobile device, you can switch camera angles with a swipe, and enjoy the footage from any perspective you like. It’s an all-new, interactive version of live entertainment. And with 5G-enabled stadiums and concert venues, your favorite band can use AR to enhance the experience of being at the concert, with fan reactions that “appear” on stage and adjust in real-time, or with animated visual effects that appear above the lead singer when you hold your phone toward the stage.

5G will change the experience of mobile gaming, too. For those who love to game on-the-go, advancements in mobile gaming have transformed the way we play. But even the best games are limited by bandwidth. And as the size of games continues to increase, with more lush worlds and interactive environments, the file sizes are pushing the limits of our mobile devices. Luckily, as 5G networks expand, 5G will allow you to play graphics-rich, console-style games through the cloud, so you can enjoy your favorite games wherever you go. These gaming experiences will no longer be restricted by mobile hardware or storage space—all you have to do is select a game and begin streaming.

5G will also change the experiences of navigation and transportation. In the future, when you travel to a new city such as London, Seoul or Sydney, your 5G phone can use an AR overlay to display a virtual directional arrow to help you get around, point out historical monuments, and recommend the best place to grab a fish and chips or bibimbap. And with 5G-connected cars hitting the road soon, you can expect immersive in-seat entertainment, and safer, smoother ride, as your car communicates with other cars, and the infrastructure around it.

In 2020, with a brand-new decade underway, Samsung is committed to building on our longstanding partnerships and innovation heritage and bringing more experiences like these to life. We have so much to share with you already, and the best part is, we’re just getting started.