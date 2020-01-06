Netflix and Sephora in the same day? What is Goop’s secret nonstick ingredient?

It’s been a great day for Goop. Both Netflix and Sephora announced they have inked deals with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand.

The video streaming service will be home to Goop Lab, a six-part series set to launch January 24, hosted by Paltrow and Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief operating officer. Meanwhile, beauty retailer Sephora said it will offer Goop’s wellness products online January 7 and sell its skincare products at select stores across North America starting on February 28.

Could it be that a secret ingredient in Goop’s brand is actually some super powerful non-stick agent? The company has been roundly criticized for everything from Paltrow’s personal relationships to products such as the jade egg, for which the company was sued over unsubstantiated claims.

Surely, Paltrow has been anointed with some sort of Teflon-like elixir.

Even as the poster for Goop Lab set the Twitterverse aflame with satirical commentary today, Paltrow is leaning into her curated collection of questionable wellness claims. “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus?” Paltrow demands of her devotees in the trailer.

Goop’s beauty and wellness general manager, Erin Cotter, said in a statement that Sephora is creating “an exciting new category of business for the modern consumer who is looking for beauty that fits in their wellness-oriented lifestyle.”

Now Goop fans can purchase a full complement of makeup and hair products alongside such Goop-y gems as the Why Am I So Effin Tired pill packets that claim to bolster energy while sharpening the mind for just shy of a Benjamin. Who needs yoni cream when you can get your jollies from all that cold, hard cash?