This much-hyped technology is failing businesses. Here’s why

AI, which refers to algorithms that learn from and find patterns in huge quantities of data, is fundamentally about giving the right actionable information to someone at the moment of making a decision. Only AI can do that at scale. AI can be used all across the enterprise, in sales, marketing, customer retention, customer support, fraud reduction—anything that requires a prediction based on data and actionable recommendations in order to make an informed business decision.

But a recent International Data Corporation survey of global organizations that are already using AI solutions found only 25% have developed an enterprise-wide AI strategy. Most organizations reported failures among their AI projects, with a quarter of them reporting up to a 50% failure rate.

Why? Too many times, AI fails to deliver the positive impact that businesses really want from the technology, like more revenue, lower cost, fewer customers lost to churn, higher manufacturing quality, and lower waste and fraud. The mathematics behind today’s AI is impressive (just ask any data scientist). But when it comes to making businesses more profitable, somehow the numbers don’t add up.

One key reason that AI underperforms for business is that most AI used by businesses today has been trained to maximize model accuracy—or the percentage of “correct” answers. But in many real-world business cases, the most accurate AI models aren’t the ones that result in the best business results. If the AI provides only five good sales recommendations, it’s of little value to a sales rep needing to close 100 deals per month. After nearly two decades working in AI, we’ve heard a lot of frustrated business users say that their AI is never wrong—it’s just completely useless for the business improvement they’re trying to achieve. It tells them things they already know.

AI often fails to respect fundamental business principles, chief among them the Efficient Frontier, a term borrowed from economics and finance. The Efficient Frontier refers to trade-offs and the balance of risk and reward. It’s the set of portfolios or assets that offer the highest expected return for a defined level of risk, or the lowest risk for a given level of expected return. For example, when the price of oil goes up, an energy company may add more resources—employees, drilling sites, advanced equipment—because the reward is high. But the company can’t add unlimited capacity—it has resource constraints that limit its ability to expand, even during a price surge.

Businesses are constantly calculating and recalculating the Efficient Frontier for every aspect of their operation, from manufacturing capacity and sales team size to inventory levels, marketing budget, and geographic location. That means they’re always seeking the optimal risk-reward trade-off for a given asset under current circumstances.