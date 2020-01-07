2020’s biggest story? The (real) economy, stupid

Capital & Main is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues.

What if the most important American news story in 2020 is hiding in plain sight, just waiting to be told?

Spoiler alert: It’s the economy, stupid—but not the one grabbing all the headlines. It’s the actual economy that shapes the lives of most Americans and keeps too many up at night wondering about the chasm between official statistics and reality.

Unemployment is at a historic low—but tens of millions of people live in or near poverty. Millions more are either underemployed or have given up altogether on finding work. As for all the positions being created, how many are good jobs? Not nearly enough, according to the latest Job Quality Index report.

Wages have begun to grow—but at a far more sluggish pace than expected.

The overall economy also continues to grow—but the gains are disproportionately concentrated among the wealthiest.

And now for the bad news.