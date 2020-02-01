‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘High Fidelity,’ and yes, Sonic: 122 pop-culture events to heat up February

February’s one-two punch of the Super Bowl and the Oscars is making February feel a little top-heavy.
Super Bowl Sunday brings its standard avalanche of star-studded ads and the *chef’s-kiss* perfect pairing of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the halftime show. Even though the Academy pissed a lot of people off this year (as is pretty much their custom), there’s still enough buzz around films such as Joker and Parasite showing out that the Oscars ceremony will definitely warrant an audience.
But two Sundays at the top of February is just the tip of the entertainment iceberg.
There’s the return of favorites such as Desus & Mero and Brooklyn Nine-Nine; hyped-up premieres including Hulu’s rendition of the 2000 classic High Fidelity and what looks to be a reimagining done right with Wendy; and sequels and spinoffs that (shockingly) don’t feel played out, such as Birds of Prey and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. On the music front, Huey Lewis & the News are dropping their 10th album—the first in a decade—and Grimes is giving birth to something very Grimes-like.
As if you needed anything else to look forward to in February, we got three words for you: Sonic. The. Hedgehog.
Check out everything coming your way in February below:
MOVIES
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), February 7
- The Lodge, February 7
- Fantasy Island, February 14
- The King’s Man, February 14
- Sonic the Hedgehog, February 14
- Downhill, February 14
- Ordinary Love, February 14
- Emma, February 21
- Brahms: The Boy II, February 21
- The Call of the Wild, February 21
- The Invisible Man, February 28
- Burden, February 28
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!, February 4 on Netflix
- Horse Girl, February 7 on Netflix
- Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, February 11 on HBO
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, February 12 on Netflix
- Buffaloed, February 14
- Olympic Dreams, February 14
- The Times of Bill Cunningham, February 14
- VFW, February 14
- You Go to My Head, February 14
- Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends, February 21
- The Last Thing He Wanted, February 21 on Netflix
- My Boyfriend’s Meds, February 21
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, February 21
- Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, February 22 on HBO
- Saint Frances, February 28
- Wendy, February 28
- The Whistlers, February 28
MUSIC
- Envy — The Fallen Crimson, February 7
- Green Day — Father of All…, February 7
- La Roux — Supervision, February 7
- Lisa Loeb — A Simple Trick To Happiness, February 7
- Nada Surf — Never Not Together, February 7
- Richard Marx — Limitless, February 7
- Sepultura — Quadra, February 7
- Stone Temple Pilots — Perdida, February 7
- Huey Lewis & the News — Weather, February 14
- Tame Impala — The Slow Rush, February 14
- Tennis — Swimmer, February 14
- Greg Dulli — Random Desire, February 21
- Grimes — Miss Anthrop0cene, February 21
- Lee Ranaldo and Raül Refree — Names Of North End Women, February 21
- Mondo Generator — Fuck It, February 21
- Sarah Harmer — Are You Gone, February 21
- The 1975 — Notes on a Conditional Form, February 21
- Mondo Generator — Shooters Bible, February 28
- The Secret Sisters — Saturn Return, February 28
- Wajatta — Don’t Let Get You Down, February 28
- Caribou — Suddenly, February 28
TV SHOWS
- Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III, February 1 on Animal Planet
- Puppy Bowl XVI, February 2 on Animal Planet
- Super Bowl LIV, February 2 on Fox
- Desus & Mero, February 3 on Showtime
- McMillions, February 3 on HBO
- The Flash, February 4 on CW
- The Pharmacist, February 5 on Netflix
- LEGO Masters, February 5 on Fox
- Briarpatch, February 6 on USA
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, February 6 on NBC
- Carol’s Second Act, February 6 on CBS
- Indebted, February 6 on NBC
- Interrogation, February 6 on CBS All Access
- Katy Keene, February 6 on CW
- Mom, February 6 on CBS
- The Sinner, February 6 on USA
- Tommy, February 6 on CBS
- The Unicorn, February 6 on CBS
- Democratic Presidential Debate, February 7 on ABC
- High Maintenance, February 7 on HBO
- Locke & Key, February 7 on Netflix
- Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta, February 7 on Showtime
- Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, February 7 on Apple TV+
- 92nd Annual Academy Awards, February 9 on ABC
- Homeland, February 9 on Showtime
- Kidding, February 9 on Showtime
- For Life, February 11 on ABC
- Narcos: Mexico, February 13 on Netflix
- Cable Girls, February 14 on Netflix
- High Fidelity, February 14 on Hulu
- The Real Bros of Simi Valley, February 14 on Facebook Watch
- Visible: Out on Television, February 14 on Apple TV+
- American Idol, February 16 on ABC
- Duncanville, February 16 on Fox
- Good Girls, February 16 on NBC
- The Good Lord Bird, February 16 on Showtime
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, February 16 on HBO
- Outlander, February 16 on Starz
- Slow Burn, February 16 on Epix
- War of the Worlds, February 16 on Epix
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, February 16 on NBC
- Democratic Presidential Debate, February 19 on MSNBC
- Year of the Rabbit, February 19 on IFC
- Gentefied, February 21 on Netflix
- Hunters, February 21 on Prime Video
- Better Call Saul, February 23 on AMC
- The Walking Dead, February 23 on AMC
- The Voice, February 24 on NBC
- Democratic Presidential Debate, February 25 on CBS
- I Am Not Okay With This, February 26 on Netflix
- Followers, February 27 on Netflix
- All the Bright Places, February 28 on Netflix
- Queen Sono, February 28 on Netflix
BOOKS
- The Girl with the Louding Voice, by Abi Daré, February 4
- Brother & Sister, by Diane Keaton, February 4
- Verge, by Lidia Yuknavitch, February 4
- The Lost Book of Adana Moreau, by Michael Zapata, February 4
- If Men, Then, by Eliza Griswold, February 11
- In the Land of Men, by Adrienne Miller, February 11
- Weather, by Jenny Offill, February 11
- Shuggie Bain, by Douglas Stuart, February 11
- Road Through Midnight: A Civil Rights Memorial, by Jessica Ingram, February 17
- Two American Projects, by Dawoud Bey, February 18
- Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber, by Susan Fowler, February 18
- Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams, by Rebecca A. Senf, February 18
- Real Life, by Brandon Taylor, February 18
- Last West: Roadsongs for Dorothea Lange, by Tess Taylor, February 18
- Hood Feminism: Notes from the Woman That a Movement Forgot, by Mikki Kendall, February 25
- The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, by Erik Larson, February 25
- Apeirogon, by Colum McCann, February 25
- Minor Feelings, by Cathy Park Hong, February 25
- Apartment, by Teddy Wayne, February 25
