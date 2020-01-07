Bad urban design is making us miserable

Over half of the world’s population–4.2 billion people– live in cities . This number is expected to rise, with 68% of the global population estimated to live in urban areas by 2050.

Among the world’s megacities–defined as urban areas with more than 10 million inhabitants–Tokyo, Japan is the largest, with 37 million citizens. It is followed by Delhi, India (29 million) and Shanghai, China (26 million). In the UK, after several decades of rural-to-urban migration, 83% of people live in urban environments–and London has become the first European megacity.

The detrimental effects of urban living on physical health have long been recognised, including higher rates of cardiovascular and respiratory disease. More recent, however, is the revelation that urban living can also have adverse effects on mental health.

The factors that increase the risk of mental illness are neither intrinsic nor inevitable aspects of urban living. Instead they are the result of poor planning, design, and management and could be reversed.”

The risk of developing depression–the most prevalent mental disorder in the world, characterized by low mood and feeling helpless–is 20% higher in urban dwellers than those who live outside the city. Meanwhile, the risk of developing psychosis–a severe psychiatric disorder associated with hallucinations, delusions, paranoia, and disorganized thought–is 77% higher in urban than rural dwellers. The risk of developing generalized anxiety disorder, a state of mind characterized by feeling anxious and a sense of impending danger or panic, is also 21% higher in urban than rural dwellers.

Critically, the longer you spend in an urban environment during childhood and adolescence, the higher your risk of developing mental illness in adulthood. This “dose-response” association provides indirect support for a causal relationship between urban living and mental illness.

Brain science

Support for these epidemiological findings comes from the brain sciences. In a pioneering study in 2011, researchers measured neural activation during a stress-inducing task.

As expected, all participants showed increased neuronal activation within the limbic system–a network of regions that plays a key role in our day-to-day regulation of emotion. Within this network, neural activation in the amygdala–the “fight or flight” centre of the brain–correlated with the size of the city in which an individual resided at the time of the experiment. And neural activation of the perigenual anterior cingulate cortex–a region implicated in the processing of social stress–correlated with how long a participant had lived in a city during their childhood.