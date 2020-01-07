I got 82 rejections to fund my business, here’s what I learned

I was in the midst of building a bankruptcy application for the legal industry when I lost both of my cofounders. I now had to bring my idea to life on my own—while pregnant with my first daughter. So, I teamed up with a developer, taught myself to code, and set out for investment, so I could go to market sooner and expand the product’s offerings faster.

But despite my tenacity, a concrete business plan, a well-rehearsed presentation, and most importantly, a passion for my product, I never received a dollar of VC funding. Each time–82 times to be exact–I was told “no.” Time and again, investors expressed that the product was too niche, and the market potential was just not large enough.

For some, constant rejection can be detrimental, but in my case, it kept me going. I came to the conclusion that not receiving investment was merely a setback, not the end.

Self-funding might not seem as glamorous as the investor alternative, but it is completely doable and opens up a whole new set of opportunities for a business. A strategic vision, sound marketing efforts, and a devoted team are all tactics that helped take my company to new heights without outside capital. In addition, when an exit opportunity was presented to me, I had a sense of pride knowing that I had complete control over major decisions, such as an acquisition.

Successfully bringing the platform to market and growing the product without outside funding was no small feat. Along the way, I learned not only to stay resilient but other lessons that are useful for any entrepreneur looking to launch their business. Here are my five tips on how to keep going after VCs turn you down.

Be scrappy

Maintaining a scrappy mentality is necessary when trying to grow a business without funding. I found that keeping an eye on expenses closely and only paying for what you absolutely need does wonders for your accounting. When it comes to using tools for business, make sure to ask for hidden startup pricing or a discount. Everything is negotiable, so make sure you take the time to ask.

Find mentors

The best advice comes from fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders in your industry. Those who have been in your shoes before and were successful are a great resource. Attend industry events and start networking. You’d be surprised at how many legal tech conferences I went to when I was first starting out. I’d start conversations with anyone and everyone, asking for their advice and thoughts on my product. These mentors continue to act as sounding boards as I navigate the new territory of being an acquired company.