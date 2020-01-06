11 things to know about the Harvey Weinstein trial, which starts today

In the past two years, Harvey Weinstein has gone from a powerful, if diminished, Hollywood overlord to a global pariah and avatar for predatory men in every industry.

So far, the 67-year old former producer has not been convicted of any of the sexual misconduct charges for which he’s been accused. (More than 80 women in total have made allegations about incidents that span decades.) Weinstein’s status may soon change, as the criminal trial against the disgraced producer kicks off today in New York.

It was Weinstein’s downfall, wrought by Pulitzer Prize-winning exposés in The New York Times and The New Yorker, that ushered in the #MeToo movement and a new era of accountability for predatory men. The Weinstein trial may end up serving as a (further) bellwether for what that accountability actually looks like in the most extreme cases.

In advance of the trial, 25 of Weinstein’s accusers, including high-profile women like Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, wrote in a joint statement: “The world will be watching as Harvey Weinstein walks into court to stand trial for a fraction of the egregious crimes he has committed.”

Here are 11 things to know about the trial ahead.