These Australia fire maps let you track air quality and smoke as bushfires continue

With a summer of record-setting heat underway in Australia, the country continues to grapple with a catastrophic wildfire season. According to an estimate cited by CNN, at least 20 people have died so far (along with an estimated 480 million animals in New South Wales), while the BBC reports that about 14.8 million acres have been scorched. Meanwhile, the capital city of Canberra just claimed the title for worst air quality of any major city on the planet, according to the New York Times.