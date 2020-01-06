Fisker Ocean SUV: Everything you need to know about the Tesla competitor

Fisker has finally unveiled its much-anticipated Ocean SUV. The vehicle is just the latest electric car scheduled to hit the market in the coming years and one, Fisker hopes, will steal the EV crown from Tesla.
Electric Fisker Ocean reveal ; worlds most sustainable vehicle!https://t.co/432oitkQHd #fisker #ClimateAction #beachlife #Surf #naturelover #animals #news #EV #mobility pic.twitter.com/nQFbAjtm8L
— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) January 4, 2020
But not only is the Ocean SUV electric, Fisker boasts that it’s the “world’s most sustainable vehicle.” But does it have enough to make EV drivers consider it over a Tesla? Here are five things you need to know about the Fisker Ocean SUV.
- The “world’s most sustainable vehicle” claim the company makes is due to several features built into the SUV. These include a solar rooftop, an all-vegan interior, and carpets that are made from recycled materials, reports CNET. The site says the Ocean will also use the discarded rubber that’s left over from tire manufacturing, though it’s not clear how that discarded rubber will be put to use.
- The Fisker Ocean will cost $37,499—but that’s before tax credits. Once tax credits are applied, the Ocean will run you $29,999 (MSRP). That’s about five grand cheaper than the Tesla Model 3.
- Though this could change, Fisker says the Ocean will be powered by a lithium-ion battery that’s around 80-kilowatt-hours. The range the Ocean can go on a single charge will be between 250 and 300 miles.
- The Ocean SUV will feature . . . built-in karaoke. No joke. As Mashable points out, the Ocean has a heads-up display that can feature karaoke lyrics. Just remember: No reading song lyrics and driving, people.
- The Ocean SUV is actually still a few years off. Fisker says it will go into production by the end of 2021 and ship sometime in 2022. You can reserve yours today for just a $250 deposit that’s refundable (less $25) should you change your mind.