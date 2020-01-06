Fisker Ocean SUV: Everything you need to know about the Tesla competitor

Fisker has finally unveiled its much-anticipated Ocean SUV. The vehicle is just the latest electric car scheduled to hit the market in the coming years and one, Fisker hopes, will steal the EV crown from Tesla.

But not only is the Ocean SUV electric, Fisker boasts that it’s the “world’s most sustainable vehicle.” But does it have enough to make EV drivers consider it over a Tesla? Here are five things you need to know about the Fisker Ocean SUV.