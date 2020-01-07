Why professional networking groups for women remain valuable

The last few minutes of a Together Digital meeting—a networking group for women who work in digital industries—have a unique energy to them. One of the group’s signature routines is an ask-and-give exchange—where a woman shares the main problem she’s facing. One by one, other women throw out ideas for solving her challenge. The experience is exhilarating. And it leaves participants feeling powerful.

That feeling is no doubt part of the reason the group has seen rapid growth. In just two and a half years, it has gained 2,000 members and launched 20 chapters in cities across the country. But it’s not the only group devoted to bringing professional women together. Networking groups and coworking spaces focused on women have become ubiquitous. Women have felt a need for a different kind of professional space, and organizers and entrepreneurs are working to fill it.

Why so many women are seeking women’s networking groups

You don’t have to be in the professional world long to see the link between relationships and opportunities. For any gender, networking is a crucial part of building one’s career and getting your foot in the door. But a study of recent business school graduates by Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences found that where men benefit most from building broad networks, the most successful women have both a broad network and a smaller inner network of women that they’re close with.

What the study shows is that women who focus on making a lot of professional contacts may not necessarily receive the same benefits that men get from doing so. They need to supplement that with closer connections with other women they trust. The study’s authors speculate that these inner networks help not just with finding opportunities, but also by exchanging advice specific to the unique challenges women face.

That speculation matches my experience and that of other women I’ve talked to. Women are drawn to professional groups that center women because they offer something we don’t get in ‘typical’ professional networking spaces.

In rooms of mostly women, vulnerability is possible

For many people, networking usually feels like work. You have to sell an idea of yourself to a room of strangers. In my experience, women-centric networking events tend to have a different vibe—one that’s more about supporting each other than having to play the role of “professional.”

Jenny Magic, president of Women Communicators of Austin (WCA), says that this kind of set up can facilitate “a different kind of safe space.” This is especially important for any woman dealing with issues of sexism and sexual harassment in their jobs. Not only is it intimidating and uncomfortable to share these kinds of experiences in a mixed-gender group—speaking up can also have negative consequences for one’s career. Alaina Shearer, founder of Together Digital, says that the group started for that exact reason. “I wanted to tell my story. And my story is very personal and hard to tell . . . I couldn’t have done that if men were in the room,” she explains.