Fast Company returns to Davos

Fast Company will convene some of the world’s top leaders for a series of conversations and interviews about the future of business and technology at the World Economic Forum Annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Our editors are convening panels, titled Davos Dialogues, that aim to highlight the ways business leaders are reinventing their companies—and themselves—to leverage innovation and technology and respond to changing customer needs.

One session—featuring James Loree, CEO of Stanley Black & Decker; SAP co-CEO Jennifer Morgan; Novartis CEO Dr. Vasant Narasimhan; and HCL Technologies president CEO C Vijayakumar—will explore the role of CEO as “disruptor in chief.” These leaders will talk about the ways they try to ensure that their organizations are always innovating and evolving, and where they seek insights to help their businesses avoid obsolescence.

Another session will look at the ways technologies—and digitally empowered customers—are dramatically transforming financial services. The panel includes Gilberto Caldart, president of International for Mastercard; Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO, Western Union; Lex Greensill, founder and CEO, Greensill; and Jane Fraser, president of Citi and chief executive officer, consumer banking.

Yet another panel will highlight the widespread structural and cultural changes companies need to embrace to maximize the power of digital transformation. Speakers who will talk about their holistic, “end-to-end” technological and management approach include Bertrand Bodson, chief digital officer of Novartis, and Melanie Kalmar, chief information officer and chief digital officer for the Dow Chemical Company.

The panels will complement the theme of the World Economic Forum 50th Annual Meeting: Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World. The program aims to highlight ways businesses, governments, and international institutions can advance “stakeholder capitalism” and global accords on climate change. (Fast Company‘s coverage of inclusive capitalism may be found here.)

The sessions will take place at the HCL Pavilion.