7 ways to help victims of Australia’s deadly wildfires right now

Australia is currently weathering a particularly brutal wildfire season, with a death toll of 18 people and more than 1,000 homes destroyed. Firefighters are struggling to contain the fires as they sweep the southeast coast—New South Wales has been hit especially hard—and thousands of residents and tourists alike have been evacuated from the region.

The dry, hot Australian summers spark fires every year, but many believe climate change has paved the way for more extreme weather conditions, which exacerbate the effects of natural disasters. And the fires are unlikely to let up anytime soon: Officials have announced that this weekend could bring the worst conflagration yet, with strong winds and highs of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you’re wondering how you can help from halfway across the globe, here are a few things you can do right now: