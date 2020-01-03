2020 candidates issue scathing responses to Trump-ordered drone strike

Nearly every 2020 presidential candidate has released a strong statement in response to the U.S. drone strike last night, which killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, the commander of the powerful Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The statements, from Democratic primary candidates and Republican challenger Joe Walsh, bring their stances on foreign policy back to the forefront as they seek to differentiate themselves from each other and from the Trump administration’s policies in the region. While most condemned Suleimani, the candidates also blasted the actions of the Trump administration. Former vice president Joe Biden compared the action to having “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

Here is what 2020 candidates have said so far.

Joe Biden

While former vice president Biden said that “no American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing,” he also wrote that the move was “hugely escalatory.” He continued: “The Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect.” Biden also called on President Trump to share his plan to keep American troops, embassy personnel, and interests in the region safe, adding that “Iran will surely respond.”

Michael Bloomberg

The former mayor of New York said in a statement that “given [the president’s] track record and his history of making reckless and impulsive decisions that undermine U.S. strategic objectives and weaken our allies—most recently in Syria—there is every reason to be deeply concerned.” Bloomberg went on to say that the situation now needs to be de-escalated “in order to prevent wider conflict and protect American lives.”

Cory Booker

The New Jersey senator has not released an official statement, but he tweeted his response with an embedded interview on CNN: “Let’s be clear; Suleimani has American blood on his hands. He’s been involved in, ordered attacks that cost American lives and wounded many of other soldiers. This is somebody who is a bad person. But we also have to look at the larger strategic situation in that area. We have a president who has had, really, a failure in his Iranian policy; who’s had no larger strategic plan and has made that region less stable and less safe.”