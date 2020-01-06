This app helps pedestrians and cyclists wage war on terrible drivers

The driver who parked in a bike lane or almost ran you over at an intersection is bad at driving. That much we know. But just how bad? A new app will make it easier for people to report this unsafe behavior—and see how many infractions that person racked up, at least under that car’s license plate.

OurStreets, scheduled to debut January 11, represents the next step for an app that launched in the summer of 2018 as a Twitter bot called How’s My Driving DC. Much like a similar bot in New York, it let frustrated cyclists and pedestrians in Washington, D.C., tweet out a license plate and get back a record of unpaid citations from the district’s public-facing database.

Developers Daniel Schep and Mark Sussman then turned the bot into a web app that lets users submit reports of capricious car operation to the district’s government, routing those about city vehicles and for-hire and ride-hailing cars to the appropriate branches. They next began adding support for reports of blocked bike lanes in Arlington, Virginia, and Pittsburgh; in September, the app was one of three winners of a competition run by US Ignite, a smart-cities advocacy group.

The results around the Washington area have been enlightening and infuriating. Many of the offending drivers reported via the app owe thousands of dollars in unpaid fines—for instance, $17,040 for one Kia registered in Virginia and spotted parked in a bike lane downtown.

With the rebranding of How’s My Driving to OurStreets, Schep and Sussman also plan to ship native Android and iOS apps that can recognize license plate states and numbers automatically, eliminating one step in reporting offending vehicles. They will also support reporting e-scooters and bike-share bicycles left in the wrong places.

Getting away with it

As cathartic as using these apps might be, they won’t be able to promise the thing most on many users’ minds: swift and sure justice against all these drivers who appear incapable of sharing the road .

“For all those cars and trucks just parked in the bike lane, this is an app that makes you feel like you’re helping when in all likelihood nothing will ever happen,” says Tom Bridge, an IT consultant in northeast D.C. and a regular user of the How’s My Driving Web app. “That car that has $5,000+ in tickets? It’s not getting towed.”