Sharon Stone kicked off Bumble for being Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone ended the year by being booted from Bumble, after other users reported her account as fake.

Predictably, the men of Twitter offered her dates (“Let’s meet to discuss this urgent matter”; “I knew there was a reason we hadn’t matched yet”), and the editorial director of Bumble logged some late-night hours getting the situation rectified (“Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive.”)

Internet dating is rough waters for celebrities. Channing Tatum’s new profile on Raya, the private celeb-favorite app, was recently distributed in the press (“And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”) Katy Perry and Laverne Cox are reportedly Tinder users. And Zac Efron had a similar experience on Tinder to Stone’s: “Nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake.”

If Stone’s deletion was a brilliant marketing gamut by Bumble, touché. Though as Bumble’s editorial director replied to Stone’s tweet, “I assure you we wouldn’t pick December 30th when the East Coast is asleep if that were the case.”